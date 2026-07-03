Best ASUS Laptop Deals for Prime Day & GOAT Sale 2026

Flipkart and Amazon are running their biggest season sale for the year, the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 and Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, and we have Taiwan-based giant ASUS announcing the best deals for their newly launched laptops, the Vivobook 15 2026 and Asus TUF Gaming A15 2026, alongside the other previously launched productivity and gaming laptops.

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Key Highlights ASUS recently launched Vivbook 15 2026, and TUF Gaming A15 is now selling a huge price slash for Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026.

The deals are spread across all the lineups, including the productivity lightweight laptops to the toughest military-grade gaming laptops.

ASUS is also offering deals on the previously launched Vivobook, TUF Gaming, and ROX Strix Series.

ASUS Laptop Discounts for Amazon Prime Day & Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026

The deals are announced not only for the latest laptops, but also Asus is offering special discounts on other power-packed laptops from the TUF Gaming series to the ROG Strix Series. If you are looking for a laptop for productivity work, gaming, or video editing, Asus has got you the right deal for you. Let’s take a look at the deals we got for you.

Asus Vivobook 15 2026 – Intel Core 5 Series 320 processor (i5-14th Gen)

Origintal Price: Rs 1,59,990

Rs 1,59,990 Deal Price: Rs 1, 07.990

Rs 1, 07.990 Model Number: X1504MA-BQ125WS/X1504MA-BQ426WS/X1504MA-BQ126WS

X1504MA-BQ125WS/X1504MA-BQ426WS/X1504MA-BQ126WS E-commerce platforms: Amazon and Flipkart

One of the highlighted deals is on Asus’s latest productivity king, the Vivobook 15 2026, launched in February this year.

Vivoook 15 is the first laptop powered by an Intel Core 5 Series 320 processor (i5-14th Gen), offering the integrated Intel AI boost NPU, making the Vivobook capable of running upto 16 TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second).