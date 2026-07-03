Best ASUS Laptop Deals for Prime Day & GOAT Sale 2026

Flipkart and Amazon are running their biggest season sale for the year, the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 and Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, and we have Taiwan-based giant ASUS announcing the best deals for their newly launched laptops, the Vivobook 15 2026 and Asus TUF Gaming A15 2026, alongside the other previously launched productivity and gaming laptops.
The deals are announced not only for the latest laptops, but also Asus is offering special discounts on other power-packed laptops from the TUF Gaming series to the ROG Strix Series. If you are looking for a laptop for productivity work, gaming, or video editing, Asus has got you the right deal for you. Let’s take a look at the deals we got for you.
One of the highlighted deals is on Asus’s latest productivity king, the Vivobook 15 2026, launched in February this year.
Vivoook 15 is the first laptop powered by an Intel Core 5 Series 320 processor (i5-14th Gen), offering the integrated Intel AI boost NPU, making the Vivobook capable of running upto 16 TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second).
On the front, you get a 15.6-inch FULL HD anti-glare display panel, which offers a pretty solid viewing experience for the users.
Under the hood, with Intel’s latest chipset, you get a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD memory with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and even on the connectivity side, the Asus Vivobook supports the latest Wi-fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.
Talking about the ports, the laptops come with 1 USB 2.0 Type-A port with data speed up to 480Mbps, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with data speed up to 5Gbps, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A with data speed up to 5Gbps, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, and 1 DC-in port.
Despite a power-packed spec, the laptop just weight 1.7kg and also comes with handy features like a backlit key, a dedicated Copilot key, and even a fingerprint sensor and a privacy shutter. Asus also made its Vivobook 15 durable with its MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability.
Also Read: Asus Launches New ROG, TUF, and ProArt Laptops in India
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 – AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS SoC
- Original Price: Rs 1,55,990
- Deal Price: Rs 1,18,990.
- Model Number: FA506NCG-HN192WS
- E-commerce platforms: Amazon
If you are looking for a gaming laptop, then Asus has you covered with a great deal for the A15, one of the best-selling TUF gaming laptops.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is powered by a Ryzen SoC, the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, coupled with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU with 100GB Cloud Storage and Microsoft 365 Basic for 1 Year.
The laptop features 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and on the front, we get a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay and multitasking.
On the ports and connectivity side, the laptop comes with 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPort, 1 RJ45 LAN port, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A with data speeds up to 5Gbps, and 1 HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 on the connectivity side.
Alongside, Asus is also offering Xbox Game Pass Premium for 2 months, which can be availed after purchase.
Also Read: ASUS Expands Availability of Genuine Batteries in India
More ASUS Laptop Deals in Amazon Prime Day & Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026
Apart from the latest models, the laptops launched in 2025, which are still relevant in 2026, are also selling for a huge price slash. Here is the list with the new prices.
|Product Name
|Model Number
|GPU/Processor
|MRP (INR)
|Discount%
|Event Price (INR)
|Platform
|Gaming and creator models for Prime Day & GOAT
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15
|FA506NCG-HN199W
|RTX3050
|83,990
|10%
|68,990
|Amazon
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15
|FA506NCQ-HN006W
|RTX3050
|1,26,990
|12%
|70990
|Amazon
|ASUS TUF Gaming F16
|FX608JMR-RV049WS
|RTX5060
|1,73,990
|14%
|1,49,990
|Amazon
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15
|FA506NCQ-HN009WS
|RTX3050
|1,40,990
|9%
|83,990
|Amazon
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15
|FA506NCQ-HN010WS
|RTX3050
|1,25,990
|7%
|99,990
|Amazon
|ASUS ROG Strix G16
|G614PH-RV073WS
|RTX5050
|2,60,990
|11%
|1,54,990
|Amazon
|ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2025)
|FA608UH-RV112WS
|RTX5050
|2,98,990
|22%
|1,39,990
|Amazon
|ASUS ROG Strix G16
|G614PM-S5046WS
|RTX5060
|2,03,990
|15%
|1,69,990
|Amazon
|ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2025)
|FA608PP-QT014WS
|RTX5070
|3,05,990
|4%
|2,39,990
|Amazon
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15
|FA506NCQ-HN006W
|RTX3050
|1,26,990
|16%
|70,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15
|FA506NCQ-HN008W
|RTX3050
|1,35,990
|12%
|79,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS ROG Strix G16
|G614PH-RV073WS
|RTX5050
|2,60,990
|41%
|1,54,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS ROG Strix G16
|G614PM-S5046WS
|RTX5060
|2,03,990
|17%
|1,69,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2025)
|FA608UH-RV112WS
|RTX5050
|2,98,990
|53%
|1,39,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025)
|G615LM-S5128WS
|RTX5060
|3,41,990
|12%
|1,99,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025)
|G615LP-S5022WS
|RTX5070
|4,13,990
|34%
|2,29,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025)
|G615LR-S5190WS
|RTX5070
|3,35,990
|26%
|2,49,990
|Flipkart
|Non – Gaming Models for Prime Day & GOAT
|ASUS Vivobook 16
|X1607CA-MB142WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5
|92,990
|20%
|73,990
|Amazon
|ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED
|UX3405CA-QL1016WS
|Intel Core Ultra 9
|1,53,990
|12%
|1,35,990
|Amazon
|ASUS Vivobook 16
|X1605VA-SH1952WS
|Intel Core i5
|84,990
|19%
|68,990
|Amazon
|ASUS Vivobook S16
|S3607VA-RP113WS
|Intel Core 5
|85,990
|20%
|68,900
|Amazon
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1504VA-BQ332WS
|Intel Core i3
|77,990
|42%
|44,990
|Amazon
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1502VA-BQ836WS
|Intel Core i5
|69,990
|7%
|64,990
|Amazon
|ASUS Vivobook 14
|M3407KA-SF044WS
|AMD Ryzen AI 5
|93,990
|23%
|71,990
|Amazon
|ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED
|UX3405CA-PZ345WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5
|1,35,990
|19%
|1,09,990
|Amazon
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1504VAP-BQ1322WS
|Intel Core Ultra 3
|84,990
|38%
|52,990
|Amazon
|ASUS Vivobook S16
|S3607AA-SH086WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5
|1,85,990
|26%
|1,37,990
|Amazon
|ASUS Vivobook S16
|S3607QA-SH079WS
|Snapdragon X
|1,53,990
|55%
|69,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS Vivobook 14
|X1407QA-LY088WS
|Snapdragon X
|1,22,990
|52%
|58,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS Vivobook 14
|M3407HA-LY136WS
|AMD Ryzen 5
|94,990
|21%
|74,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS Vivobook 16
|M3607HA-RP272WS
|AMD Ryzen 7
|1,10,990
|23%
|84,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip
|TP3407SA-SG183WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5
|1,76,990
|45%
|96,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS Vivobook 16
|M3607HA-RP219WS
|AMD Ryzen 5
|1,47,990
|49%
|74,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS Vivobook 14
|X1407CA-LY102WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5
|92,990
|22%
|72,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS Vivobook 14
|X1407AA-LY027WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5
|1,41,990
|35%
|92,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS Vivobook S14
|S3407AA-SF059WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5
|1,80,990
|25%
|1,34,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1504VAP-BQ224WS
|Intel Core 5
|73,990
|9%
|66,990
|Flipkart
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|X1504VAP-BQ1321WS
|Intel Core 3
|84,990
|38%
|52,990
|Flipkart
To make the deal more attractive, ASUS is also offering attractive offers like Insant bank discount of Rs 6,000, exchange bonuses of upto Rs 20,000 and no-cost-EMI option for upto 18 months. Which laptop are you planning to upgrade this year? Do share your comments.
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FAQs
Where can I buy ASUS Vivobook 15 2026 for a discounted price?
ASUS Vivobook 15 2026, launched in February 2026, can be purchased through Amazon and Flipkart for a discounted price.
Where can I buy the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 2026 for a discounted price?
ASUS Vivobook 15 2026, launched in July 2026, can be purchased through Amazon for a discounted price.
What’s the price for the ASUS Vivobook 15 2026?
ASUS Vivobook 15 2026 is now selling for a discounted price of Rs 1,07,990 via Amazon and Flipkart.
What’s the price for the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 2026?
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 2026 is now selling for a discounted price of Rs 1,18,990 via Amazon.
Is ASUS Offering Any Additional Offers?
As per the press release, ASUS is offering an additional Rs 6,000 instant bank discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, and a no-cost EMI plan for 18 months.