Moto G77 Power to Launch in India Soon

Motorola is soon going to launch the new Moto G77 Power in India. This is a new smartphone from the company which will sit above the Moto G77 which was launched earlier this year. The company has teased the phone officially in India and there is even a landing page for the same now. The Moto G77 Power 5G is said to launch under Rs 30,000 in India. The Moto G77 Power will pack a large battery, and a 50MP rear camera unit as well. We expect the phone to be powered by a MediaTek chipset because even the Moto G77 was launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC.

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Moto G77 Power 5G India Launch Date

Moto G77 Power 5G will launch in India on July 8, 2026. This means that the launch will take place next week. Ahead of the launch, we know that it will come under Rs 30,000 in the country. This was mentioned on the footnotes of the landing page of the device. However, there are a few more things which can be seen.

Moto G77 Power 5G will come in multiple colours including Blue, Black, and Red colour option in India. Further, the front camera will be housed in the hole punch cut out at the top center. There will be a large 6.72-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate on the phone. The device will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top of the screen. According to the teasers, this phone will pack a 7000mAh battery which is calimed to offer up to three days of battery life.