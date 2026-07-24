BSNL to Make Live 1056 Towers in Chhattisgarh by 2026 End

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom service provider, has made live several hundred 4G towers in Chhattisgarh. By December 2026, the company plans to make live a lot more towers. The total count of towers that is expected to become operational by year end in Chhattisgarh is 1056.

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Apart from this, BSNL will also work on expanding the BharatNet Phase 3 project in the state. For this, the state has received an approval of Rs 3,928 crore as well. Ankit Anand, Electronics and Information Technology Department Secretary, said in a press conference that the state has expedited land approvals for mobile towers by empowering collector level committees to grant no-objection certificates (NOCs), signficantly reducing delays.

Anand said that they are trying to make live all the 1056 4G towers in Chhattisgarh by the end of this year. “I am happy to report that out of 2398… there are only 3 cases which are forest clearance cases in which we have not been able to give land. Rest all are actually ongoing. Hopefully by December 26, we will be able to complete 1056 cases, which will be a big achievement,” he said.

One of the biggest bottlenecks for the telecom operator has been to obtain land approvals and NOCs from multiple departments. “The collector level committee has been given the right to give NOC of any land other than forest land… Otherwise, it took 8 months to give NOC. As a single tower cannot be followed in every department, this thing is now over,” he added.

The state-government is also looking for approval for 2300 more towers from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This will boost the 4G connectivity in the state and enable BSNL to obtain a larger market share in the future.