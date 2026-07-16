BSNL 100 Mbps Plan that May be Better than Airtel, Jio’s Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has a 100 Mbps broadband plan which could be better than what you get with Airtel and Jio. While Jio and Airtel are the leaders in the segment, BSNL is still offering a plan that is worth looking at. What’s more is that BSNL is also present in almost every city of the country with its fiber broadband services. In fact, BSNL is expanding to rural areas super fast with the help of BharatNet project. Let’s quickly take a look at the 100 Mbps broadband plan available to the users here from BSNL.

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BSNL 100 Mbps Broadband Plan with OTT Benefits

BSNL’s 100 Mbps broadband plan which comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits and is also a great deal in terms of price costs just Rs 699 per month. Yes, this is a very affordable pricing for a 100 Mbps plan in the country. What’s more is that with 100 Mbps speed, users get 4000GB of data. With the fiber connections of Jio and Airtel, this has a limit of 3.3TB data. So with BSNL, you get 4TB, which is 700GB more in a month. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data of 4TB, the speed drops to 4 Mbps, but users can continue using the broadband connection.

There are many OTT benefits as well. Consumers get to choose from one of the two packs. The first pack comes with JioHotstar, Hungama, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, and EpicON. Then there is Pack 2 which comes with ZEE5, and SonyLIV. Note that this is a monthly pack and this plan is called Fibre Basic Plus OTT.