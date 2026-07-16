Jio Plan Under Rs 100 with Multi OTT Benefits

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has a prepaid plan under Rs 100 with which users will get multiple OTT (over-the-top) benefits. These are not exactly OTT benefits. But they are entertainment benefits. If you are looking for entertainment at a very affordable cost, this plan can work well for you. The plan we are talking about launched recently. This is the Rs 55 prepaid plan. There are live TV channels bundled with this prepaid plan.

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The Rs 55 plan was added and announced recently by the company. Let’s quickly take a look at the benefits of the plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 55 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 55 prepaid plan comes with 10MB of data only. This is because it is not a data voucher. It is a TV access voucher. You can watch live TV channels with this plan. There are more than 1000 live TV channels that users will get access to with this Jio prepaid plan. Broadcasters such as JioStar, Sony Entertainment, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros Discovery, and ETV offer their TV channel portfolios under this plan. The pack validity is 30 days. So you will have to recharge again after 30 days if you want the benefits to continue.

You will not only get regular SD (Standard Definition) channels access, but also the HD channels (High Definition). With HD channels, you will get to stream in a higher quality, elevating your viewing experience. The channels will not be available with different apps of the respective broadcasters. Instead, you will have to download the JioTV mobile app and then you will be able to view these live TV channels. Just log in with your Jio number that you have recharged with the Rs 55 prepaid plan. Reliance Jio offers this plan to every subscriber in the country and in all the licensed telecom circles.