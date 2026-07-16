OnePlus India Exit Surfaces Online after Europe, US

OnePlus, one of the prominent smartphone brands globally, and in India, is looking to exit most of the markets it is operating in. This includes Europe and US (United States). Then there is the Indian market. OnePlus is now expected to exit the Indian market too. This is a big development that has surfaced online. Especially after the company has just announced the new N series in the market. OnePlus’s growth has slowed down in India as well as the global markets. This started happening after the green line issue emerged in most of the OnePlus phones for several generations. Then there were blast issues with the Nord 2 5G as well.

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Is OnePlus India Officially Exiting the Market?

The development of OnePlus exiting Indian market has been shared by Bloomberg. This has not been officially confirmed by the brand. There are already reports which suggest that OnePlus is exiting US and Europe. This is reportedly a part of larger restructuring within the OPPO group. The reports suggest that the OnePlus could exit India in 2027.

However, if the company shows signs of growth within the next year, this could also turn out to be false. The smartphone market has become super expensive. The costs of components and dRAM has gone up and that is why smartphone companies cannot really maintain the same margins and level growth they once used to.

The online report also suggests that Realme will also exit the China market. The brands are not showing the level of growth they once used to. What is notable is that OnePlus India exit has surfaced online for the first time. It was earlier expected that OnePlus will exit most markets, but not India and China. There are even reports which suggest that OxygenOS will be removed, and it will be replaced by ColorOS.