Realme Narzo 100x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India called the Narzo 100x 5G. This is a new 5G phone for the country which packs the segment’s largest battery. The battery size was confirmed ahead of the launch itself. The battery will be 8000mAh in size. It also features a large vapour cooling chamber and has a dual-camera setup at the rear. It features support for several AI (artificial intelligence) features as well. It also has a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series processor inside. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.

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Realme Narzo 100x 5G Price in India

Realme Narzo 100x 5G will come in three memory variants in India:

4GB + 128GB = Rs 20,999

6GB + 128GB = Rs 22,999

6GB + 256GB = Rs 24,999

The first sale of the device will start from July 22, 2026. It will be available with several offers such as Rs 2,000 discount + Rs 500 coupon and six months of no-cost EMI. You can buy it from the Amazon India website and Realme.com directly.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G Specifications in India

Realme Narzo 100x 5G has a 6.8-inch LCD Ultra-Bright display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 1200nits of peak brightness. It has support for advanced DC dimming and a Super Linear speaker. The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 5300mm AirFlow Vapour Chamber cooling system. The device will be available in Midnight Black and Flash Orange colour options. The Realme Narzo 100x will run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 with four year smoothness guarantee. There is an 8000mAh battery on the phone with support for 45W fast-charging. The Narzo 100x 5G will come with a dual-camera setup the rear headlined by a 50MP sensor and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.