Realme C100x India Launch Date Confirmed

Realme C100x 4G will launch in India soon. The launch date has been confirmed by the brand. The C100x will be an affordable phone from the company, and it will launch in India tomorrow. This means, Thursday, July 16, 2026. This will be an entry-level 4G phone with which users will get a large battery in India. It will also have a large display with high-refresh rate. The specifications have been confirmed mostly and are circulating online. Let’s take a look at the phone’s details which are out now.

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Key Highlights Realme C100x 4G will launch in India soon.

The launch date has been confirmed by the brand as July 16, 2026.

The C100x will be an affordable phone from the company, and it will launch in India tomorrow.

Realme C100x has a large 6.8-inch HD+ 720p LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme C100x Specifications (Complete List)

Realme C100x has a large 6.8-inch HD+ 720p LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core 4G processor. It is paired with LPDDR4X RAM along with eMMC 5.1 storage. There is a 50MP primary AI camera + auxiliary lens. For selfies, there is a 5MP sensor at the front. This phone will be all about endurance. Thus, it will come packing an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-wired charging.

The durability rating of the phone is IP64 dust and splash resistant and MIL-STD 810H certified. It will be available in two colourways including Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast. The Realm C100x 4G will launch in India on Flipkart on July 16, 2026. The retail price tag of the phone will be revealed on the day of launch.