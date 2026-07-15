Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Users Report Red Tint Display Issue

Samsung is at the center of controversy as Galaxy S26 Ultra users have reported their displays turning red, raising concerns about whether Samsung will again be in the limelight for display issues. Samsung has not commented on this situation. Here is what we know so far:

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra customers complain about the Red tint issue.

As per the reports, the display is developing a red tint at the center.

Samsung has not yet shared any information.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Faces Red Tint Display Complaints

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users complain that the display shows a “Red Colour “ tint.

Launched in March 2026, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was a favorite, easy-to-recommend phone. Although it offered limited hardware upgrades, Samsung added its first-ever privacy screen to the display.

This new in-house technology modifies pixels to block the screen from being seen by anyone trying to peek over your shoulder.

The new display technology received much praise after launch, but now the Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to be facing a new issue: a red tint in the middle of the screen.

A Galaxy S26 Ultra user shared concerns about a red tint on Reddit. That single post sparked a full discussion, with many other users reporting the same display problem.

Samsung has not announced anything regarding the red-tint issue, but it has confirmed that it is investigating the root cause. A Samsung spokesperson said,

“We are currently examining the matter internally to confirm the cause.”

Samsung has previously faced a lot of controversies revolving around the display issues on their Galaxy S series flagship.