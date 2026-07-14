Bharti Airtel has introduced its Postpaid Advantage Club with a flagship experience in Delhi, signalling an effort to take its relationship with Postpaid customers beyond mobile connectivity and conventional plan benefits.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Airtel debuted its Postpaid Advantage Club with an exclusive flagship experience in Delhi.

More than 50,000 Airtel Postpaid users registered, with 900 members invited to the July 11 event at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.

The inaugural edition featured a special post-tour performance of Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar.

More than 50,000 Airtel Postpaid users from Delhi registered for an opportunity to attend the inaugural edition. Of these, 900 members were invited to an exclusive Zakir Khan show held on July 11 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.

Airtel’s official terms describe the Advantage Club as a Postpaid engagement platform through which the operator may periodically offer eligible customers exclusive events, experiences, rewards, benefits and partner offers. The Delhi campaign was open only to active Airtel Postpaid mobile customers, while Prepaid users had to upgrade to Postpaid before participating.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches Airtel Advantage, a Unified Platform for Global Interconnect Solutions

Zakir Khan Takes Centre Stage

For the first flagship edition, Airtel partnered with Zakir Khan to present a special performance of Papa Yaar exclusively for the invited members.

The Delhi show followed the completion of the national Papa Yaar tour and came ahead of the programme’s release on Netflix. This allowed selected Airtel Postpaid customers to watch Khan perform the material live before it reached streaming audiences.

During the evening, Khan described the event as the beginning of the Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club and suggested that members could only imagine where the journey might go next.