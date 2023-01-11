Airtel Postpaid Customers Can Get Netflix Premium for Rs 150 Per Month

If you are a Bharti Airtel postpaid customer, then you can get the Netflix Premium plan, which costs Rs 649 per month, for just Rs 150. That's more like a discount of Rs 500. So how can an Airtel postpaid customer get the Netflix Premium for Rs 150 per month? We will talk about this here as well as how many plans of Airtel are bundled with Netflix for consumers. Bharti Airtel is one of the leading mobile postpaid service providers in the country. The telco offers Netflix for free with two of its postpaid plans. Naturally, because of the kind of benefits these postpaid plans bundle, you will have to pay a premium price for them. Let's take a look at them and their benefits.

Read More - Airtel 5G Plus Reaches Kochi, Kerala

Airtel Rs 1499 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 1499 postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel is the most expensive plan in the postpaid category you will get from the telco. This plan bundles unlimited calling along with 200GB of monthly data for the customers. There are four free add-on regular voice connections for family members with this plan, and each add-on connection will get 30GB of data with a rollover of up to 200GB. Users also get 100 SMS/day with this plan. In terms of additional benefits, users get Netflix Standard monthly subscription, Amazon Prime members for six months, and Disne+ Hotstar for one year at no extra cost.

Customers will also get one 10-day international roaming pack for Zone B once in 12 billings. To get Netflix Premium, customers on the Rs 1499 plan can pay Rs 150 per month additionally.

Airtel Rs 1199 Postpaid Plan

If you are an Airtel customer on the Rs 1199 postpaid plan, then you will get 3 free add-on regular voice connections with unlimited voice calls and 150GB monthly data. For each of the additional connections, customers get 30GB of data with a rollover of up to 200GB. There's also 100 SMS/day included with this connection. The additional benefits of this plan include Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime Membership for six months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year, Wynk Premium and handset protection.

Customers can upgrade to Netflix standard by paying Rs 300 per month and Netflix Premium by paying Rs 450 per month.

Read More - ZEE5 is India’s Number One OTT App

These are still good deals for customers on these premium postpaid plans of Airtel who want to purchase Netflix Premium for just one month to try out the service. Airtel currently has the second-largest postpaid mobile subscriber base in India and has also started rolling out 5G in many parts of the country.