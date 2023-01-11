Airtel 5G Plus Reaches Kochi, Kerala

Bharti Airtel has just announced the launch of 5G Plus network services for Kochi, Kerala. The telco is working hard to ensure that it can successfully reach its goal of bringing 5G to every town in the country by March 2024. Airtel has so far launched 5G in multiple states and cities, with Kochi being the latest addition to the list. Airtel 5G Plus network services promise super-fast mobile download and upload speeds to consumers and come at no additional cost for 4G customers.

Airtel 5G Plus in Kochi: Check Coverage Areas

Airtel has launched 5G Plus in Kochi, Kerala. Here are the areas where it will be available for now: Kadavanthara, Panampilly Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Kaloor, Kacheripady, Elamakkara, Ernakulam Town Hall, Ernakulam KSRTC Junction, MG Road/Maharaja’s College Grounds, Edapally, Palarivattom NH, Vyttila, Chilavanur, Thoppumpady, Ravipuram and a few other locations. In the coming weeks and months, Airtel will expand its 5G coverage in the city to more locations.

The telco has already been expanding its 5G in major cities such as Hyderabad. A few weeks back, Airtel said that commuters in Hyderabad would be able to access 5G Plus network services in railway stations, bus stands, and metros.

Airtel 5G Plus: Key Characteristics

If you want to use Airtel 5G Plus, you will have to get a smartphone that is 5G NSA or non-standalone enabled. Most of the 5G smartphones today support 5G NSA. The few which don't are in the process of getting OTA (over-the-air) updates from their manufacturers to do so. Airtel says that its 5G Plus network services are 20x to 30x faster than 4G.

The arrival of Airtel 5G Plus in Kochi would mean that Airtel's 4G customers in the city with a 5G phone and an active prepaid/postpaid plan would now be able to experience 5G on their smartphones. Enterprises in the city can potentially benefit from the arrival of 5G as 5G can enable automation and deliver a seamless digital experience.

Airtel demonstrated a number of use cases of its 5G networks at the recently held India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. The telco's 5G networks can potentially benefit businesses across industry verticals, such as healthcare, education and more. Airtel is the only telecom operator in India right now which is offering 5G on a commercial basis to customers. Jio customers have to wait for an invite and recharge with Rs 239 plan or more to just become eligible for the invite. No such demands are made by Airtel from its customers.