Jio Launches 5G in Dehradun

Reliance Jio has just announced the launch of 5G services in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. With this launch, Jio has become the first and, for now, the only operator to offer 5G services to customers there. Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, said that the 5G launch is an important milestone for Uttarakhand and its people. Reliance Jio said that it would invest over Rs 650 crore to roll out 5G SA in Uttarakhand. The telco has already invested Rs 4950 crore to roll out network services in the state. Starting January 11, 2023, Jio users in Dehradun will be invited under the Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data with up to 1 Gbps+ speed at no additional cost.

With this launch, Jio has reached 94 cities in India with its 5G services. On Tuesday, Jio announced 5G for a total of eight cities in different states of the country. The telco is planning to roll out 5G to every corner of the country by December 2023.

How to Get the Welcome Offer?

Note that Jio has said that if you are on the Rs 239 plan or more, you are eligible to be invited under the Welcome Offer. However, customers on tariffs below Rs 239 can also get the Welcome Offer from the company. For that, customers would have to recharge with the Rs 61 data-only voucher. So, for example, if any customer of Jio is on the Rs 119 plan, then he/she can recharge with the Rs 61 data voucher to become eligible for the 5G invite.

Overall, Jio just wants customers to pay more if they want to get the 5G invite. Also, remember that Jio doesn't guarantee a 5G invite to eligible customers. So, even if you are spending additional money just to get the 5G invite, there's no guarantee that you will get it. Jio is inviting customers for now because it is still in the beta phase with its 5G networks.

While the telco has reached several cities in the country with its 5G networks, the major issue is about the coverage. At this point, it is worth recalling that Jio once said that it is only announcing the Welcome Offer for cities which are mostly covered with 5G. There's no way for us to audit this statement, and we have no option but to take the words of Jio at their full value. Jio is launching 5G aggressively and wants to offer affordable 5G services to customers in India.