Reliance Jio 5G Cities, Welcome Offer Latest Details

In the following days, Reliance Jio will expand the cities where its 5G services are available in India. According to a business announcement, Reliance Jio's 5G networks are currently accessible in 12 cities. There are a number of these cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, and Faridabad. Jio 5G is only offered to a limited number of subscribers via e-invite because the service is still in beta.

About the Jio Welcome Offer

Jio has made a welcome offer available, allowing users to connect and get free access to a fifth generation network. The telco is offering its users unlimited 5G data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps as part of the Jio Welcome 5G offer. However, just a few Jio users would be able to take advantage of the welcome offer.

The Jio Welcome Offer is invitation-only, therefore not everyone in the cities with Jio 5G connectivity will be able to receive an invite. Jio has already promised its customers that they do not need to buy a new 5G SIM in order to connect to the 5G network. It will instead be possible to connect to 5G with the present Jio 4G SIM. Therefore, consumers just need to verify that their phone has an active plan that supports Jio 5G and costs Rs 239 or more in order to receive the invitation. Notably, Jio will invite customers to the Welcome Offer through the My Jio app. Therefore, head over to the MyJio app to check for the invite if you reside in one of the Jio 5G qualifying cities.

Jio hasn't yet introduced any 5G-specific plans. When the 5G service expands to more cities in the upcoming months, the telecom operator will introduce 5G plans. By the end of this year, Jio wants to be in major cities, and by 2023, it wants to be everywhere in India. Users can use Jio 5G for free up to that point.