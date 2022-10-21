Reliance Jio Welcome Offer for 5G: How to Get Invite and Eligible Plans

Reliance Jio, India's number-one telecom operator is offering free 5G internet experience to users with up to 1 Gbps download speeds. Sounds sweet right. But not every Jio user can get access to the 5G network services of Reliance Jio right now. You must get an invite from the company if you want to access Jio's 5G network services. Furthermore, there are eligible plans that you should know about which offer you access to the 5G network of Jio. In case you have not recharged with an eligible plan, then you won't be able to use the 5G services of Reliance Jio. Anyway, let's take a look at all the details you should know about this.

Jio Welcome Offer for 5G: You Can Get the Invite if You Do This

First of all, download and install the MyJio app on your phone. It is available for both the iOS and Android users. Then, if you are in one of the eligible cities, you will see the Jio's 5G offer on top of the screen when you go sign-in on the MyJio app. Just select that you are interested to let Jio know that you would want to be a part of the beta trial of its 5G network.

All you have to do after that is wait for Jio to send you the confirmation.

Jio 5G Eligible Recharge Plans

Note that you have to recharge with the Rs 239 plan or above from Jio to be eligible to use Jio's 5G. Reliance Jio is not giving the 5G offer to the users who are recharged with plans costing below Rs 239. So basically, for prepaid and postpaid customers, any plan above Rs 239 plan will make you eligible for the 5G offer. Note that this might not apply on the data add-on vouchers for prepaid customers. You will have to recharge with an unlimited benefits plan most likely.

In case you have done all this, then ensure that you have a 5G smartphone that supports Jio's 5G SA network. Nothing Phone 1 just got the support for Jio's 5G network.