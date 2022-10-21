Reliance Jio Welcome Offer for 5G: How to Get Invite and Eligible Plans

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

First of all, download and install the MyJio app on your phone. It is available for both the iOS and Android users. Then, if you are in one of the eligible cities, you will see the Jio's 5G offer on top of the screen when you go sign-in on the MyJio app.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's number-one telecom operator is offering free 5G internet experience to users with up to 1 Gbps download speeds.
  • But not every Jio user can get access to the 5G network services of Reliance Jio right now.
  • Note that you have to recharge with the Rs 239 plan or above from Jio to be eligible to use Jio's 5G.

Follow Us

Jio 5G

Reliance Jio, India's number-one telecom operator is offering free 5G internet experience to users with up to 1 Gbps download speeds. Sounds sweet right. But not every Jio user can get access to the 5G network services of Reliance Jio right now. You must get an invite from the company if you want to access Jio's 5G network services. Furthermore, there are eligible plans that you should know about which offer you access to the 5G network of Jio. In case you have not recharged with an eligible plan, then you won't be able to use the 5G services of Reliance Jio. Anyway, let's take a look at all the details you should know about this.

Jio Welcome Offer for 5G: You Can Get the Invite if You Do This

First of all, download and install the MyJio app on your phone. It is available for both the iOS and Android users. Then, if you are in one of the eligible cities, you will see the Jio's 5G offer on top of the screen when you go sign-in on the MyJio app. Just select that you are interested to let Jio know that you would want to be a part of the beta trial of its 5G network.

All you have to do after that is wait for Jio to send you the confirmation.

Jio 5G Eligible Recharge Plans

Note that you have to recharge with the Rs 239 plan or above from Jio to be eligible to use Jio's 5G. Reliance Jio is not giving the 5G offer to the users who are recharged with plans costing below Rs 239. So basically, for prepaid and postpaid customers, any plan above Rs 239 plan will make you eligible for the 5G offer. Note that this might not apply on the data add-on vouchers for prepaid customers. You will have to recharge with an unlimited benefits plan most likely.

In case you have done all this, then ensure that you have a 5G smartphone that supports Jio's 5G SA network. Nothing Phone 1 just got the support for Jio's 5G network.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments