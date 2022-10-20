Apple to Cut iPhone 14 Plus Production

According to a report, which cited two people involved in the company's supply chain, Apple will stop producing the iPhone 14 Plus a few weeks after it begins shipping in order to reassess demand for the mid-range model. According to the allegation, a manufacturer in China was instructed by the Cupertino, California-based corporation to stop producing iPhone 14 Plus components right now.

Information on the Sagging Production

According to Bloomberg, Apple initially predicted that the increased demand would require an additional 6 million units in addition to the 90 million units that were initially planned for the second half of this year. However, according to the firm, it should only make 90 million iPhone 14 models, which is the same amount as what was produced in the same period last year.

According to estimates from data research firm Canalys, the worldwide smartphone market shrank by 9% in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier. The move comes at a time when lacklustre demand is predicted to continue for the next six to nine months.

The September 7 announcement of a new lineup included the iPhone 14 Plus, which began shipping to customers on October 7. It is positioned as a more affordable alternative to the more expensive iPhone Pro versions. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four devices that make up the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the models designed for people who want larger screens, whilst the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are the smaller varieties. Additionally, the series features the first iPhone Pro devices with a redesigned front since the release of the iPhone X. Instead of Apple's well-known notch; a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout now houses the front camera and cutting-edge Face ID technology.

According to a Bloomberg News story, Apple abandoned its plan to increase manufacturing of the new iPhone models last month because the anticipated jump in demand did not occur.