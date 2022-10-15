Best of Premium Smartphones Available in India Currently

For those who adore smartphones, 2022 has been particularly memorable. The year began with the introduction of new flagship smartphones in the S22 series by Samsung. Many major global corporations also introduced their premium and flagship smartphones around this period. So let's have a look at some of India's top luxury cell phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

The South Korean company is essentially providing a premium smartphone experience with the Galaxy S22 series that may suit the needs of various users. Every model in the lineup is powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or the Exynos 2200 (Europe). Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are all part of the Galaxy S22 line-up.

The three versions' sizes primarily differ from one another; the standard model has a 6.1-inch panel, while the Plus model has a 6.6-inch screen and the Ultra model has a 6.8-inch screen. The Samsung series delivers some of the greatest smartphone displays on the market because Samsung is renowned for its AMOLED panels. In particular, the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra even have one of the brightest screens available for smartphones (with 1750 nits of peak brightness). They are priced at Rs 88,999 for the Plus variant and Rs 75,999 for the standard model, respectively. The complete series is available on Amazon India, with the most expensive Ultra model costing Rs 1,00,999.

Apple iPhone 14 Series

One of the most recent flagship smartphone series to hit the market globally is the Apple iPhone 14 series. One of the best options on the market for a truly luxury smartphone experience is the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is known for its excellent performance and optimisations. On the other side, the iPhone 14 does not differ much from the iPhone 13 other than a slightly updated chipset.

The iPhone 14 Plus, which replaces the iPhone small model, is the only modification to the whole series. In India, the entry-level iPhone 14 costs Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 89,900. The pricing of the iPhone 14 Pro is Rs 1,29,900, and the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is Rs 1,39,900.

Google Pixel 7 Series

In order to once again demonstrate what a genuine Google phone or an Android phone with top-notch software is like, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company's proprietary chipset was originally used in the Pixel 6 series, and it is still present in the Pixel 7 lineup along with a second-generation Tensor G2 SoC. While there isn't much of a performance improvement in terms of raw power, this is recognised for enhancing the more AI-powered functions that these phones offer.

New and enhanced cameras are included with the devices. These smartphones also come with a variety of unique features. Both variants have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The price of the Pixel 7 Pro is Rs 84,999, while the Pixel 7 starts at Rs 59,999.

Vivo X80 Pro

The top flagship product from the Chinese company is the Vivo X80 Pro. The X80 Pro variant has an 80W fast charging capability, a Quad HD AMOLED Display, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, the 6.78-inch panel's 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an outstanding peak brightness of 1500 nits are supported. There are four cameras on it: a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP periscopic zoom lens. The smartphone is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 79,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are a pair of two genuine ultra-premium foldable phones. Both of them include many upgrades over their predecessors, including better cameras, bigger batteries, and even Android 12L, a version of the Android operating system designed specifically for devices with large screens. The most expensive of the two models, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, has a panel that folds horizontally like a notebook.

Its exterior and interior displays both feature top-tier AMOLED 2X panels from Samsung and provide a 120Hz high refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 model, on the other hand, has a smaller outer screen with its own fascinating features and capabilities that is paired with a clamshell vertically folding display that has the same display specifications. Both devices have IPX8 water resistance and Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. In India, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs Rs 1,54,999, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 costs Rs 89,999.