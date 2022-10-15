Moto E22s Specifications Revealed Prior to October 17 Launch

The Moto E22s comes pre-installed with Android 12 and has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 268ppi. The upper centre of the display contains a hole-punch cutout. The MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and 4GB of RAM are listed as the smartphone's power sources.

Moto E22s

The Moto E22s, the company's forthcoming E-series smartphone, will be launched in India, according to Motorola. The company used its social media accounts to publicise the launch. Motorola has revealed the details of the Moto E22s on its India website. The smartphone will be launched on October 17 at noon. The Moto E22s was introduced to European markets last week in August. Let's take a look at the device's specification and other details.

Moto E22s Specifications and Features

The listing states that the Indian model of the Moto E22s comes pre-installed with Android 12 and has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 268ppi. The upper centre of the display contains a hole-punch cutout. The MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and 4GB of RAM are listed as the smartphone's power sources. A 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging compatibility will power the Moto E22s in India.

The inbuilt storage of the Moto E22s is 64GB, but it can be increased (up to 1TB) with a microSD card. According to the specifications, the phone has a face unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. When it comes to the camera, the Moto E22s is rumoured to have a dual rear camera configuration with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There will be an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Moto E22s Price and Availability (Expected)

The Moto E22s made its debut in the European markets lately, carrying a price tag of EUR 159.99 (approximately Rs 12,700) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is anticipated that the device will cost the same in India as it does in Europe. On October 17 at 12 p.m. IST, the smartphone will be made available for purchase through Flipkart and other top retailers.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

