Motorola to Rollout 5G Update for its Supported Smartphones

On October 1st at the India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the availability of 5G services in India. Both Airtel and Jio have already announced their deployment strategies and begun deploying 5G in a few towns. In the midst of this, consumers' Android or iOS handsets must be 5G compatible in order to use 5G services, and OEMs must send an OTA update to activate the functionality. Now, Motorola, a company owned by Lenovo, has disclosed that a software update will be delivered to its 5G-capable smartphones, enabling customers to connect to the 5G network on their gadgets.

Motorola 5G Software Availability

Eight Indian cities now have access to Airtel's 5G services. A list of Motorola devices that would enable its cellular connectivity was also made available by the telecom provider. Motorola said a 5G update will be available for its products in the coming weeks. The distribution should be complete by the first week of November, according to the business. A 5G upgrade for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion has already been released this week.

“Motorola 5G smartphones in India, across categories, have hardware support for 11 to 13 5G bands including all 8 Sub 6 GHz 5G bands that have been announced in India”, according to a statement from Motorola Asia Pacific's Executive Director.

OTA method will be used to distribute the software update. On October 25th, it will be available for four Motorola handsets, including the Moto G62 5G, G82 5G, G71 5G, and Edge 30. On November 5th, the 5G support update will be made available for the Moto Edge 30 Pro, Moto G51 5G, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, and Edge 20 Fusion. Support for Jio's standalone network, as well as the non-standalone networks of Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be added by the software upgrade.