Apple Rumoured to Launch a 12.9-Inch OLED iPad Pro in 2024

OLED-equipped Apple iPad devices are anticipated to debut in 2024. In addition to Samsung and LG, the Cupertino firm has reportedly contracted with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) to produce panels for the next 12.9-inch iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. With the new supply chain addition, Apple might be getting ready to release a significantly upgraded iPad. On the Apple Watch and its most recent smartphone models, the iPhone manufacturer already provides OLED panels. However, it is anticipated that the screens on the upcoming MacBook and iPad devices may offer certain advantages above standard OLED displays.

Details About the Impending Apple iPad Pro

A DigiTimes story claims that Apple has contracted with Taiwan SMT to use hybrid OLED panels in upcoming iPad models. According to reports, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and MacBook Pro's mini-LED backlighting would be manufactured using SMT in Taiwan. Moreover, the hybrid OLED technology combines both rigid and flexible OLED panel materials. Apple is said to have given Taiwan SMT financial backing. The business reportedly uses specialised hardware for mini-LED deposition to contribute to the expansion of its production lines.

The possibility of an OLED iPad has long been the subject of numerous rumours. Future iPad models are anticipated to have enhanced image quality and a lightweight design. According to rumours, Apple will create its first thin-film transistor (TFT) circuit layout using the dry etching method, which involves chemically removing extraneous components. To make the display lighter and thinner, it might be etched. The use of this production method could result in higher iPad model prices.

Sometime in 2024, Apple is rumoured to release MacBook and iPad Pro models with OLED panels. In addition to the rumoured 11- and 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro models, the business may also introduce its new 13.3-inch MacBook with an OLED display. According to claims, all three products feature tandem stack technology to provide lower power usage while also enhancing brightness and lifetime. Using low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, the new panel might have a variable refresh rate ranging from 1-120Hz.