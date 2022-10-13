Jio Removes all Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Plans, Only Two Options Now Available

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Reliance Jio has removed all the prepaid plans that were bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plans which have been removed include - Rs 499, Rs 601, Rs 799, Rs 1099, Rs 2999, Rs 333, Rs 419, Rs 583, Rs 783, and Rs 1199 plans.



  Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in the country, had partnered with Disney+ Hotstar and brought multiple new prepaid plans bundled with the OTT (over-the-top) benefit.
  Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans were more common, while there are only two Disney+ Hotstar Premium plans available from Jio.
  In fact, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), competitors of Jio, don't even offer plans bundled with Disney+ Hostar Premium.

Reliance Jio

Ahead of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, which would have been streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform, Jio has removed its Hotstar Mobile plans. Which are the plans that have been removed by Jio, then?

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Plans, Which have been Removed

Reliance Jio has removed all the prepaid plans that were bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plans which have been removed include - Rs 499, Rs 601, Rs 799, Rs 1099, Rs 2999, Rs 333, Rs 419, Rs 583, Rs 783, and Rs 1199 plans. All of these plans are no longer available for the users to recharge on both the website as well as the mobile app of Jio.

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar Plans Which are Available for Recharge Right Now?

Reliance Jio is currently offering only two Disney+ Hotstar plans. These plans come at a cost of Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199. Both of these plans offer customers a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription and not a Mobile subscription. Note that the standalone cost of Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs 1,499.

With the Rs 1499 plan of Jio, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. Then with the Rs 4199 plan of Jio, users get 3GB of daily data and unlimited voice calling with 100 SMS/day.

You cannot get prepaid plans from other operators, which are bundled with a free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. Only Jio offers these prepaid plans at the moment. It would be good if Airtel and Vi also pitched in with such plans.

