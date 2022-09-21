Apple iPad Pro in 12.9-inch and 11-inch Sizes Spotted on Logitech Website

An M2 SoC might be used to power the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen).

  • The upcoming Apple iPad Pro versions are rumoured to use an M2 SoC.
  • The redesigned Logitech website no longer features forthcoming iPad Pro versions.
  • In April 2021, Apple released the iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen).

iPad Pro

Logitech Crayon support for Apple's iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) models has been added to the product listing on the business website. This implies that the newest iPad Pro devices may be released soon. The Cupertino tech titan is already anticipated to have a launch event in October when it may introduce these two tablets. The M2 SoC might be used to power the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen).

According to a 9To5Mac report (via Gadgets360), Apple may soon introduce the new iPad Pro versions. The report notes that Logitech Crayon's supported devices list for the iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen) was seen on Logitech's online store. The two planned iPad Pro models' names were later changed.

iPad Pro (6th Gen) and iPad Pro (4th Gen)

This hints that Apple might soon announce the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Pro 11-inch models. The digital behemoth with headquarters in Cupertino is already anticipated to introduce the iPad Pro 12-inch (6th Gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Gen) during a launch, which could be held by the business in October of this year. The new Mac models are also anticipated to be unveiled by Apple at the October event. Additionally, an Apple M2 SoC is anticipated to power both tablets. Recall that the third-generation iPad Pro 11-inch and fifth-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch were introduced in April of last year.

The iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen) has a Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2,388x1,668 pixels, while the 12.9-inch model has a Liquid Retina CDR mini-LED display with a resolution of 2,732x2,048 pixels. An M1 SoC with a Neural Engine and ISP powers both of Apple's Pro model tablets. The tablets also support the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

