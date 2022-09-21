Google Will Start Pre-orders for Pixel 7 Series from 6 October

Reported by Palak Sharma

Google essentially disclosed everything that it would release on October 6. The Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch will be part of the portfolio.

Highlights

  • New Tensor G1 SoC to be used in Google Pixel 7 series
  • Fitbit health features are coming to the Pixel Watch.
  • Additionally, Google will release new Nest smart home products.

Google

On October 6, the same day that Google will have a Made By Google event in the US to introduce the new flagship smartphones, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order. The company also hinted that the Google Pixel Watch would make its debut at the event. At this year's I/O event, Google provided a sneak preview of both new hardware products. The devices will have a back camera visor similar to the Pixel 6 design. The company's Google Tensor G2 SoC is said to be installed in the phones.

Google presented "a few lucky members of #TeamPixel" a Pixel 7 Pro smartphone each while filming their reactions in a video posted across its social media networks. In order to prevent any lost surprises regarding the flagship series during the launch event, they scrambled the phone in the video. Pre-orders begin October 6, as stated at the end of the video, which is consistent with earlier information.

Google Pixel Watch

Additionally, Google essentially disclosed everything that it would release on October 6. The Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch will be part of the portfolio. "We'll also reveal new products for the Nest smart home line. All of the gadgets will be available for purchase the same day at GoogleStore.com, or if you live close to New York City, stop by one of our physical Google Stores to see them in person." The Made by Google launch party will take place in New York City's Williamsburg Neighbourhood.

During the keynote address at Google I/O in May 2022, the company teased the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Pixel Watch. What people previously knew was confirmed by Google. The Pixel 7 phones will run Android 13 and come equipped with the company's most recent Tensor mobile chip, which will enable "ever more helpful, personalized features for images, videos, security, and speech recognition." The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch that the firm has created and manufactured. According to Google, it would combine a new, reinvented WearOS experience with "Fitbit's health and fitness expertise."

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

