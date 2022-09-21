Xiaomi Smartphones You can Purchase at Reduced Price

Smartphones from Xiaomi will be under huge discounts in the upcoming festive sale that e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon have announced. From flagship phones to affordable devices, you will be able to get it all in the upcoming sale. Let's jump right into smartphones and their reduced price.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G current price - Rs 62,999

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G discount price - Rs 45,499

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has a triple-camera setup at the rear with three 50MP sensors. It comes with a 6.73-inch 2K+ true 10-bit AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro current price - Rs 39,999

Xiaomi 11T Pro discount price - Rs 28,999

The Xiaomi 11T Pro feature a display with 120Hz True 10-bit AMOLED panel. It supports 120W HyperCharge technology, an SD888 processor, and 108MP triple-camera support at the rear.

Xiaomi 11i Series

Xiaomi 11i 120W HyperCharge sale price - Rs 19,999

Xiaomi 11i 67W Turbocharge sale price - Rs 18,999

The Xiaomi 11i series devices come with a 108MP triple-pro camera setup at the rear, 120Hz refresh rate display panel and a 5610mAh battery. The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC built on a 6nm process.

Redmi K50i 5G

Redmi K50i 5G current price - Rs 25,999

Redmi K50i 5G sale price - Rs 19,999

The Redmi K50i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC built on a 5nm process. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ liquid FFS display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. There's a 64MP primary sensor at the rear with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Redmi A1

Redmi A1 current price - Rs 6,499

Redmi A1 sale price - Rs 5,849

The Redmi A1 has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a massive 5000mAh battery. It houses an 8MP dual-AI camera and a 5MP front camera.

Redmi Note 11 Series

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G sale price - Rs 16,999

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G sale price - Rs 16,749

Redmi Note 11 sale price - Rs 10,799

Redmi Note 11S sale price - Rs 13,249

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96. Both smartphones feature a 108MP primary camera sensor and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10A current price - Rs 8,499

Redmi 10A sale price - Rs 7,649

The Redmi 10A comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery and a 6.53-inch IPS display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor. The device also has a 3.5mm audio jack for wired earphone lovers.