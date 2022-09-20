Realme’s Android 13 Rollout officially Verified for India

The release schedule for Android 13 was revealed by Realme in China. The most recent Realme UI, version 4.0, will be layered over the new OS. The Android 13 deployment is planned for the global market, according to Realme. Up to 30 Realme phones will be able to receive the OS update. The stable version of the Realme UI 4.0-based Android 13 OS upgrade will not be made available by Realme directly. Instead, it will give "Early Access" to the software update so that defects can be fixed before the stable edition is released. Here is the Realme smartphone early access Android 13 roadmap.

August 2022

September 2022

Realme GT Neo 3 (150W)

Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT 2

October 2022

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9i 5G

November 2022

Realme GT

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G

December 2022

Realme GT Neo 2 5G

Realme X7 Max

Realme 8 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Q1 2023

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 4G

Realme 9i 4G

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8s 5G

Q2 2023

Realme 8 4G

Realme 8i

Realme Narzo 50

Q3 2023

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme C35

Realme C31

Realme C30

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme C33

The dates listed above, according to Realme, are for the initial distribution of Early Access for users in India. Within the aforementioned month, the corporation will release the Early Access version for each model. Not at the beginning of the month, but in batches, the Early Access edition will be made available. It appears that the corporation will release the stable version following the Early Access release a few weeks later.

Android 13

The most recent version of Google's mobile operating system, Android 13 (internally known as Tiramisu for all you dessert lovers), continues to add new features and improvements to Android smartphones and tablets. After experimenting with it for a while, we discovered that, in comparison to Android 12, it represents more of an evolution than a revolution. Expect no revolutionary adjustments.