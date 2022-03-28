Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 Pro 5G: Why Poco’s Device Is a Better Option

Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in India just this noon and will go on the first sale from April 5, 2022, via Flipkart. To recall, Realme launched the Realme 9 Pro 5G in India back in February 2022. Both the smartphones are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. Upon comparison, the Poco X4 Pro 5G came across as a better smartphone than the Realme 9 Pro 5G. Take a look at the complete comparison to know why.

Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 Pro 5G: Display

Both smartphones offer users a display that can support 120Hz refresh rate. However, there are key differences between the displays of both devices which change the way a consumer experiences them. The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a Super AMOLED display while the Realme 9 Pro has an LCD display. In terms of touch sample support, Poco X4 Pro 5G supports 360Hz touch-sampling rate while the Realme 9 Pro supports 240Hz touch-sampling rate.

Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 Pro 5G: Same Chipset, However, Know This

As mentioned above, the Poco X4 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro 5G come both come with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. But the Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with support for seven 5G bands while the Realme 9 Pro can only support five 5G bands.

Further, note that the Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with an IP53 rating while it is not the case with Realme 9 Pro 5G.

Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 Pro 5G: Camera on Paper

The Poco X4 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro 5G both come with a 64MP sensor at the rear, an 8MP wide-angle-sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, both smartphones come with a 16MP sensor at the front. The thing with both the devices is that while their hardware is the same, the picture output would be massively different. Which is better here can’t be decided without reviewing the pictures and videos of both the devices.

Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Realme 9 Pro 5G: Battery and Price

The Poco X4 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro 5G both pack a 5000mAh battery but the Poco device comes with 67W fast-charging while the Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of design, the rear of the Poco X4 Pro 5G comes has a Glass back while the Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a plastic back. Further, the Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with dual-stereo speakers while the Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a single speaker for audio output.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes in three memory variants:

6GB+64GB = Rs 18,999

6GB+128GB = Rs 19,999

8GB+128GB = Rs 21,999

It will be available in three colours — Laser Blue, Laser Black, and Poco Yellow. There’s

The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes in two memory variants:

6GB+128GB = Rs 17,999

8GB+128GB = Rs 20,999’

It will be available in three colours — Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black.