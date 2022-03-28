iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Have a Larger Camera Bump Because of the Upgraded Camera

Apple’s focus has now shifted completely towards its Apple iPhone 14 series which is expected to arrive in September, given the fact that the company has now launched its awaited iPhone SE 3 model recently. Rumours about iPhone 14 series have been emerging for a while now and in a new development, a known analyst has provided details on the camera of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Let’s find out more.

More Details on iPhone 14 Pro Models

Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a bigger camera bump as compared to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max because of an upgraded 48-megapixel wide camera sensor. Rumours revolving around the devices in the series have suggested a change in the design of smartphones. One such rumour suggested that Apple will eliminate the camera bump on the iPhones this year which meant that the lenses will be pushed back into the back panel, however, this speculation has now been challenged by Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ming-Chi Kuo shared the information via his Twitter account and explained the reason behind the camera bump. The renders and design schematics that have surfaced recently have also shown a larger camera bump and an overall thicker design. Ming-Chi Kuo informed that the diagonal length of the 48MP CIS (contact image sensor) will increase by 25-35%, and the height of the 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10%.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch four models as a part of its iPhone 14 lineup – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Speculations suggest that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display. The brand will be ditching its iPhone Mini for the Max model in 2022. Moreover, Pro models will come with an LTPO panel that aids support for the ProMotion high refresh rate display tech.