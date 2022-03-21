Apple iPhone 14 Leaked Specification Suggests an OLED Display Panel

Apple’s next flagship iPhone 14 series is expected to arrive in September 2022 and while there’s still a lot of time before the company announces the devices, the rumours on the web are plenty. Apple is expected to launch four models as the part of iPhone 14 series., however, it is most likely that the company will drop its mini model from the series. Now in a new development, specification details of the iPhone 14 have surfaced. Let’s take a look.

Specification Details for iPhone 14 Series

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch four models as a part of its iPhone 14 lineup – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Speculations suggest that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display.

Now a known tipster ShadowLeaks has suggested that only the Pro models will come with an LTPO panel that aids support for the ProMotion high refresh rate display tech. Earlier reports have suggested, in the upcoming iPhone 14 series, all four models will come equipped with a 120HZ refresh rate on the display. However, it seems that just like the iPhone 13 series the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max display refresh rate will be capped at 60Hz.

Moreover, all four models will feature a flexible OLED display. Recent CAD renders have also provided us with details regarding the vanilla iPhone. iPhone 14 can be seen to have the volume rocker, with the alert slider placed above it on the left spine and the SIM card slot below the volume keys. The power button has been placed on the right side of the phone. Speculations suggest that Apple might launch the iPhone 14 with the Lightning connector which means that there’s still some time before Type-C charging comes to iPhones. It also seems that Apple is once again going for the thick display notch on the top, just as the previous iPhones.

Talking about the camera specification of the iPhone 14 lineup, early rumours have also suggested that Apple will be looking to enhance its camera technology for smartphones and the 48MP cameras will be able to capture videos in 8K quality. It is also expected that handsets in iPhone 14 lineup should be able to capture images via both 48MP camera and 12MP camera through pixel binning. Pixel binning is a technology that is already in use in a lot of premium smartphones available worldwide.