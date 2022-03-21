OnePlus Likely to Launch At Least Six More Smartphones in 2022

A new report from a tipster has provided intel on the roadmap for the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus for the year 2022. To recall, OnePlus used to launch only one smartphone per year in its early days which later on increased to two with the introduction of its T series devices. Gradually with the introduction of the Pro models, the number increased to four per year. Now with the company’s merger with Oppo and new Nord series devices, the number has been ever increasing. Let’s take a look at the details provided by the tipster.

Possible Roadmap for OnePlus

The known tipster Yogesh Brar has shared an idea of the timeline for the launch of the OnePlus smartphones in 2022. OnePlus has already launched a few devices in 2022 and the list from the tipster suggests at least six smartphones will debut between March and the third quarter of 2022. It is most likely that the brand will introduce more models as the list doesn’t mention the successor devices to budget Nord models.

According to the list provided by the tipster, the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in March followed by OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in April. We can expect OnePlus Nord 2T might arrive in late April or early May. OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord 3 are expected to arrive in May and July respectively. OnePlus Nord 3 could also be launched as OnePlus Nord Pro. Lastly, the OnePlus 10 Ultra or possibly the OnePlus 10 Pro+ could launch in late Q3 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro

In the above-mentioned list, the OnePlus 10 Pro launch is just around the corner and we have details regarding the device as it is already available in China. In its recent launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro came with a display featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1300nits and features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. The device has dual nano SIM slots and is powered by Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The handset features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired up with 12GB of RAM. The device offers internal storage of 256GB. As far as camera module is considered, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The device also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The front of the device sports a 32MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge technology.