OnePlus Nord 3 Might Sport New MediaTek Family Chip, Check Other Specs

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Nord 3 later this year. It might come in the second quarter of 2022 with the OnePlus 10R. Since the launch is not far away, leaks of the smartphone are already surfacing the internet. The device might sport recently launched Qualcomm chipsets for premium devices. Further, going by the earlier rumours, it might also come with support for 150W fast-charging. Let’s see the complete specifications revealed below.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications (Expected)

Digital Chat Station (DCS), a popular tipster had revealed that the smartphone might come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display from BOE with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

On the camera side, the device might come with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

There might be a 4500mAh battery inside the OnePlus Nord 3 with a 150W fast-charging support. OnePlus has already confirmed that it is working on a smartphone with support for 150W fast-charging. Whether it is the OnePlus Nord 3 or not is something that is not confirmed.

However, since the second quarter of 2022 is not far away, it will be clear pretty soon about what is going to happen. Some rumours suggest that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be conceptualised on the Realme GT Neo 3 which is also going to come with 150W fast-charging.

In the same quarter, OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus 10R which would be the budget device in the OnePlus 10 series alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10. Many reports suggest that the OnePlus 10R would sport the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC which is a very powerful chip made for flagship smartphones.