BSNL Offers These Three Great Value For Money Prepaid Plans

The state-owned telco BSNL offers prepaid plans with amazing benefits but mostly gets overshadowed in front of the private giants. BSNL is one of the largest and leading Public Sector Units (PSUs) providing a comprehensive range of telecom services across India. BSNL offers prepaid plans that not only provide unlimited calling benefits but also offer amazing data benefits as well as in some cases comes bundled up with OTT platforms. Mentioned below are three prepaid plans from BSNL that offer great value for money in terms of data and voice calls.

The Prepaid Plans

The first prepaid plan on the list is the STV_429 plan offered by BSNL comes with access to an OTT platform. This plan comes with a validity of 81 calendar days and offers unlimited voice calling at Rs 429. Moreover, users also get 1GB per day and unlimited data at 40 Kbps after the set daily limit. Users also get access to 100 SMS/day along with access to Eros Now entertainment services. The plan can be purchased under the ‘Voice Voucher’ section on the website.

The next on the list is a data-oriented prepaid plan offered by the telco. The plan comes at a price tag of Rs 447 and offers a total of 100GB of high-speed data. Beyond the set limit of 100GB of data, users can access the internet at 80 Kbps of speed. The plan comes with a validity period of 60 calendar days and even though it is mentioned under ‘Data Voucher’ on the website, it still offers unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS per day. Along with the STV_447 plan, users can also get a subscription to BSNL Tunes and Eros Now Entertainment Services.

Last on the list is the long-term as well as high data prepaid plan offered by the government-owned telco – BSNL. The prepaid plan called STV_WFH_599 from BSNL comes at a price of Rs 599 and offers 5GB data per day. Post the usage of a set data limit, users can enjoy the internet at 80 Kbps. Moreover, the validity period of this plan is 84 days. Users also get truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day in Home LSA and national roaming including while roaming in Mumbai and Delhi. The plan also offers a subscription to the Zing streaming platform which allows users access to thousands of songs, movies and other entertainment content. Another benefit this plan includes is that users can get unlimited free night data from 00:00 hours to 05:00 hours.