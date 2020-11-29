BSNL Now Offering Free ZING Subscription With Select Prepaid Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is now offering users an over the top (OTT) benefit with its select prepaid plans. The OTT benefit being talked about here is ‘ZING’. The app is available on the Android Play Store. In the app details, it is specifically mentioned that the BSNL users will exclusively get all the premium and non-premium content available on ZING for free. But the offer is only available for users when they purchase select special tariff vouchers (STVs) from the telco. More details on the story ahead.

BSNL STVs Which Offer ZING Subscription

There are a total of 6 STVs from BSNL which are currently offering users free ZING subscription. These plans are of Rs 56, Rs 151, Rs 251, Rs 499, Rs 599, and Rs 666. The Rs 56 voucher offers 10GB data along with ZING subscription and comes with a validity of 10 days. The second plan of Rs 151 offers 40GB and ZING subscription with a validity of 28 days.

Then the Rs 251 voucher comes with 70GB data and a validity of 28 days. The Rs 499 voucher offers unlimited voice calling with 1GB data every day and 100 SMS/day in addition to BSNL Tunes for 90 days. Then the Rs 599 voucher ships with unlimited voice calling, 5GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, and BSNL Tunes for 84 days. Lastly, the Rs 666 plan offers users unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS/day for 120 days.

All of the aforementioned plans come with a free subscription of ZING. For the unaware, ZING is a live streaming app. Users can stream a variety of content from the application. Content such as movies, music, and short videos can be streamed through the app. Adding to this, the app offers content in over 15+ languages to ensure that users across the country have something to watch through the app’s content library.

A thing worth noting is that the ZING bundled STVs will be available to the users from December 1, 2020, and the offer will be available for the users until 90 days from the date of availability.