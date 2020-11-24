Xiaomi Rolls Out Android 11 Update to Mi 10

After updating the mid-range Redmi Note 9 Pro to Android 11 in India, Xiaomi is rolling out a new Android 11-based MIUI 12 update to its flagship smartphone Mi 10. Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 5G in India earlier this year. Later on, we saw the brand launching Mi 10T series as well in India. The Xiaomi Mi 10 already picked up MIUI 12 update in the country, but it was based on Android 10. Now, Xiaomi is seeding a new MIUI 12 update with build number- V12.2.1.0.RJBMIXM which will be based on Android 11. The Chinese company pushed Android 11 update to Mi 10 in China; Before this version, Xiaomi pushed V12.1.2.0.RJBMIXM update to Mi 10 global users, however, it was limited to early adopters.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 Update: When Can You Expect?

According to XDA Developers, the Mi 10’s new MIUI 12 release V12.2.1.0.RJBMIXM is a broader rollout with an overall size of 2.8GB. The update is also said to carry October 2020 security patches. We are not sure about the new features added by Xiaomi. Since the update has MIUI 12 laden on top, the user interface will be very much identical. Xiaomi India is yet to confirm the rollout of Android 11 update for Mi 10 in India. Since Xiaomi has started the rollout to the broader audience globally, we can expect it to reach the Indian users of Mi 10 as well.

Besides the Mi 10, Xiaomi is also pushing a new MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 to the Redmi K30 5G. For the unaware, the Redmi K30 5G did not launch in India, however, the Redmi K30 4G arrived in India as Poco X2. So we can expect the Poco X2 to pick up Android 11 update very soon.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 was launched back in May this year in India. It is currently retailing at the same launch prices of Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999. Xiaomi recently unveiled the Mi 10T series in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999. The Mi 10T series could pick up the Android 11 update in the coming weeks. Xiaomi is doing a great job in updating its existing devices to the latest iteration of Android.