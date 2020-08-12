MIUI 12 Announced With Refreshed Design and Productivity Features in India

MIUI is the operating system which all the Xiaomi smartphones adopt. Last year Xiaomi launched the MIUI 11 with Dark Mode and many new features. Now the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced MIUI 12 for India. It comes with a refreshed design and many new personal and productivity features. Xiaomi has also introduced an upgraded animation engine which will make the transition effects very smooth. The weather app gets an interesting update making the app experience more real. Xiaomi has also separated the notification panel and quick settings panel to make things more convenient for the users. More on the MIUI 12 update ahead.

MIUI 12 Features

With MIUI 12, users will get the option of using Super Wallpapers. The Super Wallpapers feature will bring high-quality reconstruction of official images that NASA has of Mars and Earth. There will be options to choose from several landing points of Mars. Dark Mode has been enhanced with the MIUI 12 and now it will be extended to most of the third-party apps which did not support Dark Mode until now.

There is also a much demanded built-in app drawer included in the MIUI 12. Xiaomi has added ‘Magic Clone’ feature to the MIUI 12 camera module and has also updated the UI of the camera app making it easier for the users to click pictures and shoot videos. There is also an enhanced privacy feature which will allow the users to decide what they want to share and what they don’t.

The MIUI 12 comes with a Universal Casting feature which will help you cast pretty much everything you do on your smartphone. There is also a Private Casting feature added so that none of your personal messages or anything else private casts on the screen when you are presenting something.

With the newly added floating window feature, you can reply to important messages while using a different app at the same time. It will allow you to multi-task in the most efficient manner. There is also an Ultra Battery Saver mode which will give you 5 additional hours of battery performance.

The MIUI 12 will be rolled out to Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro starting this month.