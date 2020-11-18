Redmi Note 9 Pro Now Receiving Android 11 Update in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro in India is now receiving the Android 11 update and is available in three different variants in the official website of Xiaomi India

By November 18th, 2020 AT 5:37 PM
    Redmi Note 9 Pro users in India are now receiving the Android 11 update. Redmi Note 9 Pro is arguably one of the best mid-range smartphones in the Indian market at present. Now as per a report from GizmoChina, it can be confirmed that Xiaomi has rolled out the Android 11 update for select Redmi Note 9 Pro users in India. The Chinese tech giant started rolling out the MIUI 12 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro users in India back in September 2020 which was further extended to the Redmi Note 9S (a global variant of the device). More details on the story ahead.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Android 11 Update

    Xiaomi is now rolling the Android 11 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro users in India. The build number for the new system is ‘V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM’. But the rollout is only for select users at the moment since the system is still in a stable beta stage. Broad roll out of the update will take place in a bit a time (December expected) whenever the stable update is available. Xiaomi has also said that the Redmi Note 9S will get the same update very soon as well.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications and Price

    The Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched back in March 2020, in India. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay and Triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB flash storage.

    There is a quad-camera setup at the rear sporting a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. For shooting selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP sensor at the front. There is a 5,020mAh battery inside the smartphone with support for 18W fast-charging.

    The device is available in three colours – Glacier White, Interstellar Black, Champagne Gold, and Aurora Black. It’s 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999, 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999 on the official website of Xiaomi India.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Now Receiving Android 11 Update in India

