Sony Alpha 7C Full-Frame Camera Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1,67,990

Sony has just launched its latest camera in the Alpha series in India namely Sonly Alpha 7C. As per the claims of Sony, the Alpha 7C is the lightest and smallest full-frame camera with a SEL2860 Zoom lens. The camera is touted to be suitable for vloggers and other kinds of video creators since it is easy to carry and allows to shoot in 4K. The Alpha 7C is capable of recording with low-noise, eye autofocus, and AI-driven real-time tracking. Keep reading ahead to find out about the specifications and price of the camera.

Sony Alpha 7C Specifications

The Sony Alpha 7C has a 35mm full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor at 24.2MP. There is a BIONZ X image processor inside the camera which can help the user to shoot movies and images from ISO 100 to ISO 51200. Talking about the battery life of the camera, Sony has claimed that in one full charge, the camera can shoot up to 140 minutes of video both from the viewfinder or the LCD monitor. Whereas for images, the camera can click 680 shots from the viewfinder and 740 shots from the LCD monitor.

The camera has an aspect ratio of 3:2 in which it can take images of up to 6,000×4,000 pixels. There is an option for compressing the image in several formats such as JPEG (fine/extra-fine/standard) and RAW.

The Sony Alpha 7C can work with SDHC memory card, SD card, and SDXC memory card. The camera supports Fast Hybrid AF (auto-focus), noise reduction, 1200-zone evaluating metering, phase detection, and several display functions including digital level gauge, real-time image-adjustment display, histogram, grid line, and more. It has a 3-inch TFT touchscreen display with swivel functionality.

Sony Alpha 7C Price

The Sony Alpha 7C is priced at Rs 1,67,990 without the lens. If you purchase with the new kit lens ‘SEL2860’, the total price of the camera would become Rs 1,96,990. The Sonly Alpha 7C is now available to be purchased from all the major electronic stores across the country and Sony Centers.