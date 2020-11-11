Mi Box 4K and Mi TV Stick Users Can Save Up to Rs 2,400 on OTT Subscriptions

Xiaomi is giving Mi Box 4K and Mi TV Stick users in India special discounts and offers on their over-the-top (OTT) platform subscriptions. Both Mi Box 4K and Mi TV Stick run on Android TV 9 Pie and allow users to stream content from several OTT platforms. Now under the festive offer, Xiaomi is giving extra months subscription and special discounts on the purchase of several OTT subscriptions to Mi Box 4K and Mi TV Stick users. More details on the story ahead.

OTT Subscriptions on Discount for Mi Box 4K and Mi TV Stick Users

Users purchasing the ‘ZEE5’ subscription for one month will get four months of free subscription to the platform. So basically, the user would save Rs 396 (cost of four months) on his/her subscription. This offer has been termed, ‘Buy 1 Get 4 Months Pack free’ by the provider. Additionally, users opting for a yearly pack of ‘Sony Liv’ can get flat 10% discount on the plan. Thus instead of paying Rs 999 for the whole year, the user will have to pay only Rs 899 implying a discount of Rs 100.

‘Eros Now’ yearly subscription is up for grabs with 25% off meaning instead of Rs 399 (original subscription price for one year), the user will just pay Rs 299. The total discount will be of Rs 100. ‘Hungama Play’ which costs Rs 149 per month can be subscribed for free up to one month. Post that, the user will have to pay Rs 149 per month.

Each of the ‘Shemaroo ME’ plans can be purchased at a discount of 20%. So after the discount, the subscription amount for 1 month would translate to Rs 103 and 1 year would translate to Rs 799. With ‘Epic On’, users will get 35% off on any plan they choose from the streaming service. For example, the one year plan which comes for Rs 499 will get discounted to Rs 324.

‘Docubay’ yearly subscription which costs Rs 1,499 normally will come at a discount of 50% for Rs 749 only. Adding to this, there is a 3 months plan as well which costs Rs 499 normally but under the offer can be purchased for Rs 249 only.

‘Aha’ is offering a 51% discount on its annual pack worth Rs 699 which means the users can get it for Rs 340 only. ‘Hoichoi’ is offering 30% off on all of its plans. For example, its yearly plan with two screens which comes for Rs 699 is now available for Rs 489 only.