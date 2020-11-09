ZEE5 Announces Partnership With Connect Broadband, But No Free Subscription Provided

ZEE5, which is actively looking to engage with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country, today announced a new partnership with Connect Broadband. As part of this alliance, Connect Broadband customers will be able to subscribe to ZEE5 Premium right from their account. However, the sad news is there’s no free ZEE5 Premium subscription provided. For the unaware, Connect Broadband is one of the largest Internet Service Providers of Punjab. During this pandemic, a lot of customers are looking at entertainment beyond the traditional DTH and Cable TV. ZEE5 says it has seen over 3X growth in its customers which is the reason behind partnering with ISPs for reaching more users.

Connect Broadband Brings Add to Bill Construct Access to ZEE5

Through the alliance with ZEE5, Connect Broadband will enable easy access to ZEE5 to its consumers via simple add to bill construct and get access to all of ZEE5’s premium content, movies and live channels. To get access to ZEE5, Connect broadband consumers need to validate their registered mobile number via OTP either on Connect BB website or via Connect BB mobile application.

After validating, they will be able to choose the ZEE5 Premium plans of either one month or six months or one year. The pack prices are Rs 99, Rs 599 and Rs 999, respectively. If you a user opts for the monthly Rs 99 ZEE5 Premium plan, it will be added to Connect Broadband’s monthly bill.

For the unaware, ZEE5 is one of the popular OTT services in India with a strong foothold in regional content. It offers over 100+ originals and has over 1.25 lakh hours of content across 12 languages.

The offer is available to both existing and new Connect Broadband customers. It can be availed by calling Connect Broadband service centre at 1800 137 1212 or by writing to [email protected] ZEE5 already has partnerships with the likes of ACT Fibernet, Bharti Airtel, Meghalaya Broadband and Reliance Jio in the telecom and broadband segments.