Multiple Cable TV Operators Across India Unveil Updated NCF Under Trai NTO 2.0

Hathway Cable and Datacom, Den Networks and GTPL Hathway have unveiled the updated Network Capacity Fee (NCF) charges with reduced prices for Multi TV connections. The updated NCF of the three Cable TV operators reflects the amendments introduced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to the National Tariff Order dubbed as NTO 2.0. Introduced in January, 2020, the NTO 2.0 enables users to save more on their cable TV and Direct-to-Home (DTH) connections as the regulator capped the NCF charges. Further, the Trai highlighted that the operators can charge a maximum of 40% under NCF for Multi TV connections.

Hathway Cable and Datacom, GTPL Hathway and Den Networks Unveil Updated NCF

According to the updated NCF unveiled by Hathway Cable and Datacom, the operator charges Rs 130 per Set Top Box (STB) for network capacity up to 200 channels. Further, the operator highlighted that the user subscribed to 201 channels and beyond will be charged Rs 160 per STB per month.

Crucially, Hathway Cable and Datacom highlights that the users with the Multi TV connections will be charged Rs 52 per month for the second and every subsequent STB used by the subscriber. However, the operator highlighted that the users with the Multi TV connections will have to register their account details on a dedicated page for Hathway Cable and Datacom to offer “discount on Multi TV connection.”

The charges highlighted by Hathway Cable and Datacom are excluding taxes. Additionally, Hathway Cable and Datacom like other operators treats one high-definition (HD) channel as two standard-definition (SD) channels for the purpose of calculating the NCF.

Similarly, the updated NCF charges unveiled by GTPL Hathway and Den Networks are identical to the charges unveiled by Hathway Cable and Datacom.

It has to be noted that the cable TV operators under the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) had moved Kerala High Court challenging multiple elements of the Trai amendment. The three cable TV operators highlight that the matter is subjected to the final order from the Kerala High Court.

“Please note that the above is without prejudice to the rights and contentions of GTPL Hathway Limited and subject to the final adjudication of Writ Petition (Civil) 2879 of 2020; filed before the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala at Ernakulum,” GTPL Hathway said in its updated NCF list.

In March, the Kerala High Court in an interim order passed nearly all the elements of the Trai NTO 2.0.

Hathway Cable and Datacom Yet to Implement Updated NCF Charges

Meanwhile, a Hathway Cable and Datacom user who spoke to TelecomTalk on the condition of anonymity said that the updated NCF has not been implemented by the operator. The user said that the local cable operator (LCO) continues to charge NCF under previous rates, despite Hathway Cable and Datacom highlighting the updated NCF since July.

“They are idiots,” a Hathway Cable and Datacom user told TelecomTalk. “Website states implemented, lco says no, nodal and appellate just don’t answer. I would never recommend cable tv, just use DTH.”

It has to be noted that Hathway Cable and Datacom under its previous rates charged Rs 130 per STB for network capacity up to 100 SD channels. Further, the operator charges Rs 20 per month for a slab of 25 channels beyond the initial capacity of 100 channels. Additionally, the operators under Trai NTO 1.0 provided no discounts to users for Multi TV connections. Hathway on its part charged Rs 153 from users for every secondary connection as part of the NCF charges. The charges highlighted by Hathway in its previous version were also exclusive of taxes.

The Hathway Cable and Datacom user is said to have been a user of d2h until September 2019 but was “forced” to opt for a cable TV connection after shifting to a new home in Mumbai.

“I was unable to setup MDU or dish without builders permission, so was forced to buy a cable tv connection as its monopoly. So I can’t switch,” the Hathway Cable and Datacom user told TelecomTalk.

TelecomTalk have reached out to Hathway Cable and Datacom for the latest status on NCF charges and will update the article as we receive more information from the operator.