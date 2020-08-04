Lava Targets Photography Enthusiasts with Lava Z66

Lava International, the Indian mobile handset brand on Tuesday introduced the Lava Z66, a “Made in India” smartphone. The company said that the device is equipped with an 13MP front camera that captures “stunning portraits even in low-light” conditions. The device with a rear dual camera setup is said to offer an “superior photography experience.” It has to be noted that the Lava Z66 is the first major device from the company since the Lava Z71 that Lava launched in early January, 2020. Lava also introduced an entry level Lava Z61 Pro in July at a price of Rs 5774. The company in early July also unveiled a “Design in India” challenge that invited Indians in various engineering streams to send entries for designing the next Indian smartphone.

Lava Unveils Lava Z66 with Aimed at Photography Enthusiasts

The Lava Z66 is said to feature an 6.08-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and an 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by an 1.6 GHZ unnamed octa-core processor that is said to deliver an “seamless performance.”

Further, the Lava Z66 sports an 3GB RAM and a 32GB onboard storage expandable up to 128GB “for storing your precious moments and videos.” The dual camera setup at the rear includes an 13MP primary shooter and a 5MP secondary shooter. The camera department is said to be packed with features like beauty mode, night mode, HDR mode, burst mode, panorama, time lapse and slow motion. Lava said that the Z66 also sports various filters in the camera department that suits “every mood” of its users.

“Lava Z66 is an exceptional device in the budget segment for all the photography enthusiasts out there,” Tejinder Singh, product head at Lava International, said in a release. “This beautiful device not only lets you click the most stunning pictures but also delivers a power packed all round performance.”

The Lava Z66 features an 3950 mAh battery with the company highlighting that the device will deliver 16 hours of talk time. The device runs on stock Android 10 and is said to be “free from pre-loaded bloatware” for “smooth performance.”

The company said that the Lava Z66 features a fingerprint scanner and a face-unlock feature. In terms of the connectivity options, the Lava Z66 supports dual SIM, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device is also said to include numerous sensors like accelerometer, ambient light and a proximity sensor.

Lava Z66: Price and Availability

The company said that the Lava Z66 will be available in three variants including Marine Blue, Berry Red and Midnight Blue. The “Made in India” smartphone will carry a price tag of Rs 7777 and is said to be currently available in various offline stores across India. The company said that the Lava Z66 will also “soon” be available on Amazon and Flipkart.