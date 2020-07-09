Lava Z61 Pro with 3100mAh Battery and Face Unlock Feature Launched in India, Priced at Rs 5,774

Lava has launched its new smartphone Lava Z61 Pro in India. The Lava Z61 Pro is the latest addition in the company’s Z series of smartphones. Also, the smartphone is a direct successor to Lava’s renowned smartphone Z61. The Lava Z61 Pro is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor and the company chose not to reveal the exact processor used. The new offering by Lava has been priced as per the price-sensitive market of India and the smartphone is a truly Made in India device. The Lava Z61 Pro will be available in leading e-commerce platforms as well as offline stores across India.

Lava Z61 Pro: Features and Specifications

The Lava Z61 Pro features a 5.45-inch HD+ full view display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is almost identical with Lava Z61 in terms of the screen. Under the veil, Lava Z61 Pro is powered by an unknown 1.6GHz octa-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the device is expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card.

Coming to the camera specifications, the smartphone features an 8MP back camera which comes with LED flash support. Towards the front, the device has 5MP selfie camera. Camera features of the smartphone include like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Panorama, Filters, Burst Mode, Beauty mode, HDR and Night mode, which will give users a decent picture at low lighting conditions.

The Lava Z61 Pro is powered by 3100mAh battery and it comes with face unlock feature which Lava claims can open the device in just 0.60 seconds. Connectivity options of the Lava Z61 Pro include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG support and Micro USB port.

Lava Z61 Pro: Pricing and Availability

The Lava Z61 Pro is priced at Rs 5,774, and it will be available in a single variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is available in two gradient finish variants which are the Midnight Blue and Amber Red. As of availability, the company has stated that the smartphone will be available in leading e-commerce platforms and offline stores in India within a week.