Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Users to Get Free ZEE5 Premium Subscription

Over the past few months, demand for OTT content has increased significantly. The leading DTH operator in India, Tata Sky knows it and doesn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to deliver the best OTT content to its customers. Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android TV Set-Top Box which allows users to convert their TVs into Smart TVs. You can download a lot of Android apps. Specially OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and ZEE5. Now Tata Sky has partnered up with ZEE5 to bring its customers a seamless OTT content experience. ZEE5 is one of the most popular OTT content platforms in India and now it will come free with Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box.

ZEE5 Free With Tata Sky Binge+

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box offers Binge services. It can be subscribed for a monthly nominal cost of Rs 249. With the Binge services, you get a bundled subscription to many OTT platforms all at once. That’s not a bad deal. But the subscription list did not offer ZEE5 subscription until now. Tata Sky users, now when they purchase the Binge+ Set-Top Box priced at Rs 3,999, they will get six months free access to the premium OTT content from platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar Premium, SunNxt, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, and now ZEE5 as well. There is three-month access to Amazon Prime Video too.

ZEE5 is one of the leading OTT content providers in India. It offers content in over 12 languages — English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. It is a good partnership between the two parties. ZEE5 has already partnered up with other companies such as Airtel and Reliance Jio. It was only time Tata Sky also shook hands with ZEE5.

Talking about the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box, it comes with many advanced features. There is an in-built Chromecast so you can pair your smartphone and laptop with your TV and play anything that you want. There are more than 5000+ apps on Play Store which the customers can access with the help of the Set-Top Box.