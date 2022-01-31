Tata Play Isn’t Offering Netflix With Binge, but Only Binge Combo Packs

Tata Play, the rebranded Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator earlier known as Tata Sky, recently introduced Binge Combo packs which come with Netflix. Tata Play has an over-the-top (OTT) service for users which sells under the brand Binge. There are over 12 OTT subscriptions bundled for customers who go for the Tata Play Binge service with the Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB). Note that only Tata Play Binge+ STB users can get access to the Tata Play Binge service. While the company has introduced a new offering which bundles in Netflix, it is not offered with the Binge service, but only the Binge Combo packs.

Tata Play Binge Combo Packs Only Bring Netflix

Tata Play Binge combo packs bundling Netflix are available for users starting at Rs 389 per month and vary in price depending on the kind of package the user is going for. The Binge service alone costs Rs 299 per month. However, with the Binge combo pack, users get access to TV channels as well as OTT applications which now include Netflix.

Even Netflix subscriptions bundled with the different combo packs are different. There are multiple Netflix subscriptions offered to customers in India. Tata Play is offering multiple OTT Combo packs that are now available for customers across India and bring in varied benefits depending on the price.

Tata Play customers would find a better value deal by going for the Tata Play Binge Combo packs instead of going for the Binge subscription separately, purchasing Netflix separately, and then also paying for the channel packs on their TV.

Tata Play is the only DTH operator in the country to offer such a service to its customers. None of the other DTH operators offers anything remotely close to this to their users. This is further going to boost the market position of Tata Play in India.