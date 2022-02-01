Tata Play Netflix Binge Combo Packs Under Rs 400

Tata Play recently announced the Netflix Binge Combo packs. It is the only way you can get Netflix with your Binge subscription as well as a TV channel pack. If you are looking for very affordable Netflix Binge Combo packs under Rs 400, you have two options currently at your disposal which are available on the website of the Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator. While there are multiple Binge combo packs under Rs 400, there are only two which also bundle the Netflix subscription, let’s take a look at them.

Tata Play ‘New Kids TV Netflix Basic Combo’

The Tata Play ‘New Kids TV Netflix Basic Combo’ pack comes for Rs 389 per month. Note that the final amount would also include Network Capacity Fee (NCF) charges. The channel pack brings 26 SD channels for the users and curates the best of kids and news channels.

This channel pack bundles the Binge subscription for the users which will give them access to over 12 different over-the-top (OTT) platforms as well as a free Netflix subscription.

Tata Play ‘New Kids TV HD Netflix Basic Combo’

This is yet another pack that is priced under Rs 400 and comes with a Netflix subscription. The Tata Play ‘New Kids TV Netflix Basic Combo’ is priced at Rs 399 per month. Here as well the NCF charges will be applied during the final bill. The speciality of this channel pack is that it also bundles two HD channels along with 24 SD channels. This Binge combo pack also brings the best of kids and news for the users.

There are a lot more Binge combo packs available on the website and the mobile app of Tata Play. If you are looking to get a Binge subscription, the Binge Combo pack is a better way to go about it as it will result in more savings for you. Remember that every Binge combo pack doesn’t include a free Netflix subscription.