Redmi K50 Might Initially Arrive With Snapdragon 8 Gen1

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is preparing for the launch of the Redmi K50 series in China and there have been multiple reports in the past providing intel on the devices of the lineup. Xiaomi is expected to announce the Redmi K50 series in China this month and the lineup is expected to consist of Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+, and K50 Pro Gaming Edition handsets. Redmi is yet to finalize the date of the launch of the devices; however, an executive has provided some intel on the launch of a Redmi K50 series smartphone.

Details on the Devices – Launch and Specs

The General Manager of Redmi, Lu Weibing via Weibo a microblogging site confirmed the launch of a smartphone from the Redmi K50 series with a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. He further informed that other models of the Redmi K50 series featuring MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipsets will be introduced later this year. He confirmed the arrival of models with Dimensity 9000 SoC while replying to a user on the platform. It was anticipated that Redmi K50 series smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC will be launched in the month of February. As a matter of fact, the K50 series was expected to be the first to introduce the Dimensity 9000 chipset, however, it appears that the company has run into some issues which have resulted in the delay of the launch of the devices. As far as particular models are considered, Redmi K50 Pro+ is expected to arrive with Dimensity 9000 chipset while the gaming edition handset is likely to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

Quite the reverse, some reports suggests that it will be the gaming edition model that will feature Dimensity 9000 chipset while the vanilla K50 smartphone will come with Dimensity 8000 chipset. Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed anything officially as of now and it is better to wait than come to a conclusion.

Talking about some of the specifications of the series, the K50 series is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and all four handsets could arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the gaming edition model has already been confirmed to be backed by a 4700mAh battery and support 120W fast charging out of the box. The devices are expected to operate on Android 12-based MIUI 13.