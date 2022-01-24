MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Better Than Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and Exynos 2200 as per Geekbench 5 Results

The semiconductor manufacturer based in Taiwan MediaTek launched its first true flagship chipset – MediaTek Dimensity 9000 which was designed to go head-to-head with one of the leading chipset manufacturer Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset in terms of performance. However, no one would have expected that the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC could actually be better than Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in terms of performance and that too by a considerable margin.

Test Results on Geekbench 5

The well-known industry insider, Ice Universe via its Twitter account shared the results of the Geekbench 5 benchmark scores for multiple latest and most powerful smartphone processors and the results were quite astounding. The much-awaited Snapdragon 8 Gen1 which was released recently by the American semiconductor manufacturer only happen to beat its own predecessor along with the latest Exynos 2200 chipsets produced by Samsung. While on the other hand, taking everyone by surprise, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 totally dominated the single-core and multi-core tests together with Apple’s A15 chipsets.

Talking about the scores, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 was able to score 3752 and 1231 in multi-core and single-core tests respectively which was only a tad bit better than its previous version – Snapdragon 888 chipset. On the other hand, the latest from MediaTek – MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC was able to achieve scores of 4410 and 1278 in multi-core and single-core tests respectively which happens to be very close to the test results of A15 chipsets. A15 chipsets on the other hand were able to achieve scores of 4885 in multi-core and 1750 in single-core tests.

The fact that Qualcomm’s every newer version of chipset brings in at least 15% higher performance makes one wonder the problem Snapdragon 8 Gen1 might have. There have been multiple reports of the heating issues occurring during the benchmark tests and throttling in Qualcomm’s latest and it could have been a constituting factor to the low score achieved by the chipset. However, it could also be that MediaTek chipsets have shown simply better performance and if that’s the case then MediaTek Dimensity 9000 could very well be the top product in the Android smartphone market.