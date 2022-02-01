Apple New iMac Pro With Mini-LED Display Expected to Arrive this Summer

There have already been reports about the wide-ranging products Apple is planning to launch this year which also includes multiple PCs. The Cupertino-based tech giant was expected to introduce its new iMac Pro in a spring event of 2022 but now apparently the company has pushed the launch date for the device to the summer of 2022. Rumours about the device have already emerged in the past. Let’s find out more.

Details on iMac Pro

As informed by Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple’s next iMac Pro will be introduced in the summer of this year. The speculations have been made after the analysis of the current supply chain which suggests a delay. The claim has also been backed by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Ross Young took on his Twitter to share the news that the iMac Pro will be arriving in summer 2022 instead of spring. He also stated that the device is likely to feature mini-LED display technology.

The display panels, however, on the new iMac Pro will have ‘fewer zones’ than the ones used on the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. Display Supply Chain Consultants or DSCC has also already reported that the new iMac Pro’s mini-LED panel will support ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to this, Apple is also gearing up to launch a refurbished iMac with a 27-inch display. It is also anticipated that the devices will use Apple’s current-gen silicon including the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset. These processors are currently used in MacBook Pro models.

It was initially reported by 9to5Mac publication that Apple will be introducing iMac Pro during the spring event to be held in March or April. Now it can be expected that the device will be launched sometime in June during the WWDC 2022 event held by the tech giant. However, the exact reason for the delay in the launch of the device is unknown at the moment. Although, the rising demand for its tablets and notebooks could be a contributing reason as they also come with a mini-LED display.