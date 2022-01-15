iPhone 14 All Models Expected to Arrive With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6GB RAM

There have been multiple rumours already about the next flagship smartphone series from Apple. iPhone 14 series of smartphones from the company is expected to arrive in the latter half of 2022 and is expected to comprise of four models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is to be noted that the ‘mini’ model is going to be discontinued by the manufacturer after iPhone 13 mini flopped in the market. Now a recent rumour from analyst Jeff Pu for Haitong International Securities, suggests that Apple is bringing in new display specs and storage options for the upcoming iPhone 14 devices.

Information Available on iPhone 14 Lineup

It is to be noted that the current iPhone 13 series has only two models – iPhone Pro and Pro Max that feature a 120Hz refresh rate. This is expected to change in the upcoming iPhone 14 series as all four models will come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate on the display. In addition to this, it is also being speculated that all the four models in iPhone 14 lineup will have the same 6GB of RAM. As of now, in the iPhone 13 lineup, only Pro and Pro MAX models have 6GB of RAM.

With all the models coming with the same RAM specs, it will be interesting to see what the Cupertino-based tech giant does to differentiate the Pro models of the lineup from the non-Pro models. However, Jeff Pu has also stated that Pro models will begin with a 256GB storage variant whereas the non-Pro models will start with 64GB of onboard storage. Although it’s still quite early to affirm or deny any rumours that surface regarding the iPhone 14 series. Furthermore, it has also been reported that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 48MP camera.

Talking about the camera specification of the iPhone 14 lineup, early rumours have also suggested that Apple will be looking to enhance its camera technology for smartphones and the 48MP cameras will be able to capture videos in 8K quality. It is also expected that handsets in iPhone 14 lineup should be able to capture images via both 48MP camera and 12MP camera through pixel binning. Pixel binning is a technology that is already in use in a lot of premium smartphones available worldwide.