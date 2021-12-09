In a recent report related to the next iPhone by Apple coming out next year, it has been speculated that the smartphone will come with hole punch display. The current model that is iPhone 13 has a notch on each of its models but will be replaced by hole punch screen design in iPhone 14 models. However, the base model of iPhone 14 is expected to continue with the same notch design. Moreover, Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to come with three new models of Apple Watch as well in the latter half of 2022 and rumours suggest that these may be launched alongside iPhone 14.

Details About the Device and Upcoming Launches from Apple

According to the reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with 6.06-inch display and 6.07-inch display respectively will now have a hole punch screen design as compared to the current models of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max that have a notch design. For those wondering about a hole punch design, it is basically a small circular cut out on the top of the device for the selfie camera. The design is used by a number of Android smartphone manufacturers and can be seen on a lot of Android devices including Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Now it is rumoured that Apple is going to bring in the same design for its upcoming flagship smartphone, however, no official comment has been made and it’s still too early to be conclusive about the rumours.

In addition to this it is also being speculated that Apple will be bringing in all new Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) Thin-Film Transistors (TFT) for its new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max model which will be combined with OLED panels already introduced in iPhone 13 models. According to the reports this display will be provided to the tech giant by Samsung and is said to provide up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Furthermore, as mentioned above, Apple might be launching three new models of Apple Watch as well and will also be bringing in a major update in AirPods Pro as the current version has become quite outdated. The new Watch models from Apple may include as reported earlier, Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch SE model, and a rugged sports edition for athletes as well. The AirPods Pro are expected to arrive with a new chipset and can also witness a complete redesign.