Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Official Design/First Look Out Now

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) is strongly anticipated to launch during the CES 2022 in January. CES 2022 is not very far from now (less than a month to go live). Samsung is unlikely to hold a special/standalone event for the smartphone’s launch. If you have been excited about the device and plan on purchasing it, you can get the first look at the official design of the Galaxy S21 FE. The leak has come via the official website of Samsung for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) region.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Looks Confirmed

It is not just the design of the smartphone that has been revealed, but Samsung has also put up the pictures of official back covers of the device. A total of three back covers can be seen on the website of company.

From the design of the smartphone, it can be confirmed that it will come with a punch-hole cutout at the top centre and will look almost like the vanilla S21. At the rear, there are three camera-sensor. The camera specifications and details can’t be confirmed yet but it is expected to don a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device might feature a 32MP sensor for selfies.

The initial supply of the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be lower than what the company had initially planned. This is because of the ongoing chipset shortage in the global markets. The India launch of the smartphone could be around the same time as well. For the Indian market, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come in four colours – Black, Pink, Green, and White.

The device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC for select markets, and in all the other markets is expected to come with Exynos 2100 SoC. The Galaxy S21 FE is not expected to run on Android 12 out of the box, and thus users might see One UI 3.1 custom skin based on Android 11 when they boot up the device.